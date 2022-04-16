See All Rheumatologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Holly Bastian, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Holly Bastian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus and Central Montana Medical Center.

Dr. Bastian works at Texas Health Family Care, Plano, TX in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Great Falls, MT and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Health Family Care #546
    3140 Horizon Rd Ste 101, Rockwall, TX 75032 (972) 664-0644
    The Orthopedic Center of Montana Asc
    1401 25th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405 (406) 731-8850
    University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric
    1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 (205) 934-0670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Benefis East Campus
  Central Montana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 16, 2022
    I love this dr. She has helped me more then anyone else. She does not just throw medicine at you and send you home. She looks for the root of the problem. I have been on several medicines for arthritis for years. She said I have arthritis but, did not think that was causing the issue... and guess what it was not I had some cysts in my knees.
    Rheumatology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1588619043
    TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Dr. Holly Bastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bastian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bastian has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

