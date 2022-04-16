Dr. Holly Bastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Bastian, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Bastian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus and Central Montana Medical Center.
Dr. Bastian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Family Care #5463140 Horizon Rd Ste 101, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 664-0644
-
2
The Orthopedic Center of Montana Asc1401 25th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405 Directions (406) 731-8850
-
3
University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Benefis East Campus
- Central Montana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bastian?
I love this dr. She has helped me more then anyone else. She does not just throw medicine at you and send you home. She looks for the root of the problem. I have been on several medicines for arthritis for years. She said I have arthritis but, did not think that was causing the issue... and guess what it was not I had some cysts in my knees.
About Dr. Holly Bastian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1588619043
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bastian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bastian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bastian works at
Dr. Bastian has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bastian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bastian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.