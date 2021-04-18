Dr. Hollister Brewster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hollister Brewster, MD
Dr. Hollister Brewster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5000Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
East Valley Pharmacy1993 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (888) 334-1000
Sccmhd -fair Oaks Mental Health Center660 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 992-4858
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr.
- Cardiology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewster has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.