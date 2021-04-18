Overview

Dr. Hollister Brewster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Brewster works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.