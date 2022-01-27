Overview

Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Concordia Oncology, PC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.