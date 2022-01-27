Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.
Concordia Oncology, PC
Locations
1
Concordia Oncology, PC6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 116, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 668-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shaw was extremely pleasant and polite. Great bedside manner. He explained in great detail and stopped several times to offer additional clarification. Was not hurried or rushed and went through test results with explicit care and understanding. There were times I did not understand the course of treatment clearly and Dr. Shaw went back and simplified his protocol for what was to come. His knowledge and experience clearly showed his commitment and dedication to his profession. Dr Shaw exhibited a cool calm and sense of purpose handling my issue and validated the recommending physician's treatment of my condition. His secretary was cheerful, happy and made the office visit an extremely pleasant experience.
About Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104890680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.