Super Profile

Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD

Hematology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shaw works at Concordia Oncology, PC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concordia Oncology, PC
    6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 116, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 668-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Hypercoagulable State
Treatment frequency



Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr Shaw was extremely pleasant and polite. Great bedside manner. He explained in great detail and stopped several times to offer additional clarification. Was not hurried or rushed and went through test results with explicit care and understanding. There were times I did not understand the course of treatment clearly and Dr. Shaw went back and simplified his protocol for what was to come. His knowledge and experience clearly showed his commitment and dedication to his profession. Dr Shaw exhibited a cool calm and sense of purpose handling my issue and validated the recommending physician's treatment of my condition. His secretary was cheerful, happy and made the office visit an extremely pleasant experience.
    Paul T — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104890680
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hollis Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

