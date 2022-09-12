Overview

Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at Highlands Oncology Group in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.