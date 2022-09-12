Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
Highlands Oncology Group3901 Parkway Cir, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 587-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medco
- Medicaid
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, explained everything to me
About Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538125638
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.