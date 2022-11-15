Dr. Hollie Black, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hollie Black, DO
Overview
Dr. Hollie Black, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Dr. Black works at
Locations
Osu-aj Tulsa Womens Health Care10011 S Yale Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 299-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She's calm, caring and very professional. She's great at easing fears, but does not dismiss concerns. I'm able to see her right away with any acute issues. I definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Hollie Black, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912265851
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
