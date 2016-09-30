Dr. Holli Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holli Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Holli Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX. They graduated from AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Clear Lake - Kelsey-Seybold Clinic1010 S Ponds Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-3836
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I never write reviews but Dr. Smith is the best! She makes you feel so comfortable and is extremely professional. I will not go to another doctor but her. I will follow her to clear lake or the woodlands! I recommend her to anyone in need of a well woman exam. She answers all your questions and is very sweet and patient. I don't even feel nervous going in for my yearly exam because I know she will give me top notch care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457653818
- AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
