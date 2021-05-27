Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husseinzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Husseinzadeh works at
Locations
Jefferson Hematology Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Husseinzadeh - she is absolutely amazing! She is very intelligent, SO kind, beyond patient and has the best bedside manner!! I am thrilled with her care and feel so very thankful that she is apart of my care team. You will be very happy seeing this physician!! ! :)
About Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528292711
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
