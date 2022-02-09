Overview

Dr. Holle Janeski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverview, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Janeski works at Metro Shores Internal Medicine in Riverview, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.