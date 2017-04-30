Dr. Hollace Chastain II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chastain II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hollace Chastain II, MD
Overview
Dr. Hollace Chastain II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Locations
Parkview Heart Institute11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5910Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Parkview Huntington Hospital2001 Stults Rd, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 266-5700
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Parkview Whitley Hospital1260 E State Road 205, Columbia City, IN 46725 Directions (260) 266-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and punctual doctor. Although waiting was sometimes an issue due to his busy schedule, I would never switch my doctor
About Dr. Hollace Chastain II, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
