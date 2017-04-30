Overview

Dr. Hollace Chastain II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Chastain II works at Parkview Physicians Group - Cardiology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Huntington, IN and Columbia City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.