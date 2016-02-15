Dr. Holger Kranich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kranich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holger Kranich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holger Kranich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AURORA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kranich works at
Locations
-
1
Cigna Healthcare Westridge2302 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035 Directions (623) 849-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kranich?
He really seems to care for his patients, doesn't rush you and understands why you may be nervous. Doesn't make you feel as if your problems are all in your head or a waste of his time. He listens and really seems to hear what you are trying to tell him.
About Dr. Holger Kranich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780660266
Education & Certifications
- AURORA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kranich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kranich accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kranich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kranich works at
Dr. Kranich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kranich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kranich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kranich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.