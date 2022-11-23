Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyanda-Manalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spring Hill - Spring Hill Dr11021 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 580-2919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Port Richey8209 State Route 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was very effient, made me very comfortable. Time will tell if they can tell me what is wrong with me.
About Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1023187960
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
