Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Nyanda-Manalo works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spring Hill - 11021 Spring Hill Dr in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spring Hill - Spring Hill Dr
    11021 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 (352) 580-2919
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Port Richey
    8209 State Route 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 (727) 349-6850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Staff was very effient, made me very comfortable. Time will tell if they can tell me what is wrong with me.
    About Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023187960
    Education & Certifications

    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Dermatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nyanda-Manalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nyanda-Manalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nyanda-Manalo has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyanda-Manalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyanda-Manalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyanda-Manalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

