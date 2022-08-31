Dr. Hojun Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hojun Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hojun Yoo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wall Township, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
-
1
Forzani Family Chiropractic II Inc.1930 State Route 35, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 974-8800
-
2
Coastal Cardiovascular Consultants PA459 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 4, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
Was referred by my primary care doctor. Dr. Yoo personally took my medical history and concerns. He was patient and thorough. Before the end of our meeting he had tests and follow- ups planned. Long story short, he still felt even more was needed until he found I needed an angioplasty immediately. Until this time doctors I had seen had not taken that extra step and kept giving me more meds. Thank you Dr Yoo
About Dr. Hojun Yoo, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1528048055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.