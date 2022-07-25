Dr. Ho Je Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ho Je Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ho Je Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 607 N Central Ave Ste 208, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 550-9910
Vitacare Medical Associates966 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (323) 452-0656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
We have been been with them for the past 4 years, during a change of medical insurance we made sure we could remain with them. They are so detail oriented and are always available to answer any question. The best!
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Arizona State University
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- UC Irvine
- Family Practice
