Overview

Dr. Hojat Askari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Askari works at Thumb Butte Medical Center in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.