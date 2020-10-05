See All Neurologists in Manassas, VA
Dr. Hoda Hachicho, MD

Neurology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hoda Hachicho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from First Medical Institute Of Leningrad, Russia and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Hachicho works at Prince William Neuroscience Center in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Essential Tremor and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bazaco Cleary Dicicco Mdspc
    8650 Sudley Rd Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Essential Tremor
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Headache
Essential Tremor
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Headache Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 05, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Hachicho for over 5 years now and highly recommend her. She is not only thorough, but also takes time to listen to potential stressors and really cares about her patients. She of course does the standard tests and discusses all treatment options, and I never have to wait long to get an appointment with her.
    J Walter — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Hoda Hachicho, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1104805290
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geo Washington University School Med
    Medical Education
    • First Medical Institute Of Leningrad, Russia
