Dr. Hobie Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hobie Summers, MD
Overview
Dr. Hobie Summers, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Summers works at
Locations
-
1
Administrative Office2160 S 1st Ave Ste 1700, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions
-
2
Loyola Center For Health at Burr Ridge6800 N Frontage Rd Fl 2, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Network Access
- SelectHealth
- Union Health Service
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Summers. He has such a calm and kind spirit that I was immediately put at ease. His staff is just as professional and caring as he is.
About Dr. Hobie Summers, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- English
- 1104862390
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Med Ctr, U of Washington Sch of Med
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers works at
Dr. Summers has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.