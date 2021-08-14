See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Maywood, IL
Dr. Hobie Summers, MD

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hobie Summers, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Summers works at Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Administrative Office
    2160 S 1st Ave Ste 1700, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Loyola Center For Health at Burr Ridge
    6800 N Frontage Rd Fl 2, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Preferred Network Access
    • SelectHealth
    • Union Health Service
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2021
    I would absolutely recommend Dr. Summers. He has such a calm and kind spirit that I was immediately put at ease. His staff is just as professional and caring as he is.
    Vaneea Latimore — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Hobie Summers, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104862390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harborview Med Ctr, U of Washington Sch of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hobie Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summers has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

