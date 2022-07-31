Overview

Dr. Hoang Tran, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U Of Chicago and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Deaconess Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.