Dr. Hoang Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Hoang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Locations
PSA Intensivists at Fountain Valley17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-8552MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le is an incredible care provider. He takes the time to get to know his patients, & he truly cares about them, and their families. My boyfriend was a patient, and Dr. Le went above an beyond in his care, & was personally invested in trying to help my boyfriend as much as possible. He called me personally after my boyfriend’s death, just to check on me and send his condolences. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing services he provides. He’s a wonderful provider & spectacular human.
About Dr. Hoang Le, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1104886241
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
