See All Neurosurgeons in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Hoang Duong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hoang Duong, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hoang Duong, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Duong works at HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 210, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-3583
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-1490
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Brain Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duong?

    Aug 26, 2022
    Not only did Dr. Duong save my life, but he made me feel good about it. A warm and caring bedside manner makes all the difference in the world. I have had a lot of physicians in my life and I have had several different kinds of surgery, and usually, once the surgeon stitches his last suture, he's done with you. Sometimes you feel like you are just the next payment for their Porsche but not Dr. Duong. He has followed up several times and made me feel I can call him even if it's for the silliest question. Who does that?? Not only did Dr. Duong save my life but he made me feel good about it. Even my primary care physician mentioned to me how impressed he was with Dr. Duong and he would have no qualms referring him or using him as his own surgeon if the need arose. Not only a great brain surgeon but the best bedside manner! Five stars is not enough!
    Dawn — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hoang Duong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hoang Duong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duong to family and friends

    Dr. Duong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Duong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hoang Duong, MD.

    About Dr. Hoang Duong, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336144641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoang Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hoang Duong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.