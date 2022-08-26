Dr. Hoang Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoang Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hoang Duong, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 210, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-3583
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-1490Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Not only did Dr. Duong save my life, but he made me feel good about it. A warm and caring bedside manner makes all the difference in the world. I have had a lot of physicians in my life and I have had several different kinds of surgery, and usually, once the surgeon stitches his last suture, he's done with you. Sometimes you feel like you are just the next payment for their Porsche but not Dr. Duong. He has followed up several times and made me feel I can call him even if it's for the silliest question. Who does that?? Not only did Dr. Duong save my life but he made me feel good about it. Even my primary care physician mentioned to me how impressed he was with Dr. Duong and he would have no qualms referring him or using him as his own surgeon if the need arose. Not only a great brain surgeon but the best bedside manner! Five stars is not enough!
- Interventional Neuroradiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1336144641
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
