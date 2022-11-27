Overview

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Gynecology Oncology Associates in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.