Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gynecology Oncology Associates1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 986-6667Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen, The Panniculectomy after TV personality and celebrity surgeons would not even touch me came out great. The Hysterectomy and other procedures you proformed yes it was a list made me feel great when I woke up. With my hemotologist and your help, I actually felt like a new women -felt better after sugery. Who can say that? I CAN!!! Thank God. I am confident that some of these rare diseases and disorders are going to go away after these surgery. I started walking in one day, I am healing fast, I am feeling great. Thank you. I am going to start a YouTube video to help people heal as I have with my procedures and rare disease. I may as well pay it forward. Thank you again Dr. Nguyen. BTY he is one of the best, yes, it's true it can be a long wait, but your worth it. He goes fast because he tries to accommodate for out of towners , people from out of the country, and yes you local people. He doesn't speak much, but he is very clear, very explanatory very straightforward.
About Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1669452983
Education & Certifications
- Reproductive Scientist Research Fellowship
- Womens Hosp-Usc Sch Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Millersville University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.