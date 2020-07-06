Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Cardiology Clinic PA3819 24TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-7000
-
2
University Medical Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 797-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen is a wonderful doctor...He is soft spoken and will answer any questions that you have to ask. His nursing staff is also very friendly and helpful
About Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275716920
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.