Overview

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Lubbock Cardiology Clinic PA in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.