Dr. Hoa Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Hoa Le, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Locations
Ahmad Nematbakhsh DO LLC5800 49th St N Ste S-204, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 525-0239
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Personally I’ve been seeing Dr Le for about 10 years now and I have nothing but good things to say about him. He is very empathetic, he listens and doesn’t rush you, and is just overall an amazing doctor. Thank you Dr. Le for all of the amazing years of amazing healthcare. Your compassion for others is everlasting and that is so very rare to find in a doctor! I am very proud to call you my doctor!! Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication that you provide daily to your patients. I’ll forever remain a patient of yours!!
About Dr. Hoa Le, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1699769281
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.