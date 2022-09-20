Dr. Ho Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ho Pak, MD
Overview
Dr. Ho Pak, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Pak works at
Locations
Ho Pak, MD1584 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Don't look any further. Just make an appointment with Dr Pak. He's excellent, caring, and well respected by his peers.. Every physician I mention his name to clearly has nothing but good things to say about him. He operated on my husband in November 2021 for a neuroendocrine tumor and went about it like he's done it a thousand times. Telling us there was nothing to worry about he was going to get it all out, and he did. We have the utmost faith in Dr Pak... so we implore you... choose him. You will not regret it.
About Dr. Ho Pak, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1568426492
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pak speaks Korean.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.