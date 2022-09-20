See All Oncologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Ho Pak, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ho Pak, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ho Pak, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Pak works at Ho Pak, MD in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ho Pak, MD
    1584 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Breast Lump
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pak?

Sep 20, 2022
Don't look any further. Just make an appointment with Dr Pak. He's excellent, caring, and well respected by his peers.. Every physician I mention his name to clearly has nothing but good things to say about him. He operated on my husband in November 2021 for a neuroendocrine tumor and went about it like he's done it a thousand times. Telling us there was nothing to worry about he was going to get it all out, and he did. We have the utmost faith in Dr Pak... so we implore you... choose him. You will not regret it.
The Murphy's — Sep 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ho Pak, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ho Pak, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pak to family and friends

Dr. Pak's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pak

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ho Pak, MD.

About Dr. Ho Pak, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568426492
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ho Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pak has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ho Pak, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.