Overview

Dr. Ho Pak, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Pak works at Ho Pak, MD in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

