Dr. Bing Oei, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Oei works at USMD Las Colinas Clinic in Irving, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX and Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USMD Las Colinas Clinic
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039
    USMD Carrolton Clinic
    1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010
    USMD Mid-Cities Clinic
    1305 Airport Fwy Ste 320, Bedford, TX 76021

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Feb 17, 2021
    I saw Dr. Oei for 14 years. He is amazing! Dr. Oei is extremely kind, caring, respectful, up to date with research, extremely knowledgeable, provided choices for me, helped me feel hopeful, is flexible, and extremely bright! I cannot say enough great things about him. He has a phenomenal assistant named Teena who is incredible. She is quick to respond, kind, caring, and very intelligent. I relocated about one year ago and miss his practice very much. I am deeply grateful to them both! I highly recommend him!!!
    About Dr. Bing Oei, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1811191786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Texas Health Heb

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bing Oei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oei has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Oei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

