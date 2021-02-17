Overview

Dr. Bing Oei, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Oei works at USMD Las Colinas Clinic in Irving, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX and Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.