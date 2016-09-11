See All Psychiatrists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Hla Tun, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hla Tun, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hla Tun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Tun works at Spring Life Medical Services in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
10 (163)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
8 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Life Medical Services PC
    9617 69th Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 589-3714

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tun?

    Sep 11, 2016
    Only reason I wouldn't reccomend him is because the receptionist is cold, rude, and unresponsive.
    LOL.. Like I would display my name in Nunya, BSNS — Sep 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hla Tun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hla Tun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tun to family and friends

    Dr. Tun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hla Tun, MD.

    About Dr. Hla Tun, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982624334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tun works at Spring Life Medical Services in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tun’s profile.

    Dr. Tun has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hla Tun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.