Overview

Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Baghdad College Of Med Baghdad Iraq and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Al-Husaini works at Al-Husaini Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.