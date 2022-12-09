Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Husaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD
Overview
Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Baghdad College Of Med Baghdad Iraq and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Al-Husaini Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC130 Pondfield Rd Ste 11, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
-
2
Al-Husaini Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC955 Yonkers Ave Ste 103, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 776-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience. Dr. Al-Husaini is patient and explains thoroughly. She communicated when I had questions. A very caring doctor and thorough.
About Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1770543035
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University Of Baghdad College Of Med Baghdad Iraq
- General Surgery
Dr. Al-Husaini speaks Arabic and Spanish.
