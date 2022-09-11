Dr. Hiwot Desta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiwot Desta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hiwot Desta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their residency with Columbus
Dr. Desta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loudoun Endoscopy Group LLC19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 201, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desta?
Dr. Desta was originally recommended to me by two of my other doctors. Have been going to her since very first colonoscopy. The office is efficient, staff has always been professional, and Dr. Desta has been wonderful. This was pre-colonoscopy appointment to set me up for next procedure. Clear instructions, as always, and feel like I’m in good hands with the practice and Dr. Desta.
About Dr. Hiwot Desta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1558321091
Education & Certifications
- Columbus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desta works at
Dr. Desta has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Barrett's Esophagus and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Desta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.