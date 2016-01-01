Overview

Dr. Hiva Vakil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vakil works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Globe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.