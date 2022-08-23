Overview

Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Premier Healthcare in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.