Overview

Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Primary and Specialty Care of Edison in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

