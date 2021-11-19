Overview

Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Cardiology Associates in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.