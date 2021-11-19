Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD
Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.
Cardiology Associates of Frederick, 74 THOMAS JOHNSON DR, Frederick, MD 21702
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
I found Dr. Patel very nice and easy to talk to. I would recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144200619
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.