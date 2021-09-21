Overview

Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Narain works at SV Professional Center in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.