Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
30 years of experience

Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Narain works at SV Professional Center in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    SV Professional Center
    155 E WOODSIDE AVE, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 758-6565

  • Long Island Community Hospital

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Cervicitis
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Cervicitis

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Cervicitis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Hemorrhoids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
In-Office Urodynamic Testing
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mirena® Intrauterine Device
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    3.1
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr Narain is always so kind and warm. The office is so personable and I never feel rushed. Cannot recommend him enough.
    About Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1952369837
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narain works at SV Professional Center in Patchogue, NY. View the full address on Dr. Narain’s profile.

    Dr. Narain has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Narain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

