Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapupara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College Bhavnagar and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Kapupara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-7228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
2
South Palm Beach Nephrology - Boynton Beach3925 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 752-9636
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapupara?
About Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1538321021
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Brooklyn At Long Island College Hospital
- Government Medical College Bhavnagar
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapupara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapupara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapupara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapupara works at
Dr. Kapupara has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapupara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapupara speaks Hindi.
Dr. Kapupara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapupara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapupara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapupara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.