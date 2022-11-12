Overview

Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at Agni Clinics, LLC in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.