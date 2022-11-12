Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Locations
Transform Bariatrics-Greenbelt7237 Hanover Pkwy Ste B, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (240) 468-7995Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Transform Bariatrics-Rockville110 N Washington St Ste 112, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 468-7995Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hitesh was highly recommended to me by a co-worker. He really listened to my questions and answered them thoroughly. I never felt rushed, and his staff is very kind and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Amin if you are considering weight loss surgery.
About Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UHHS University Hospitals
- St. George's University Of Medicine
- Emory Univ
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Obesity and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
