Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Shivaji University Miraj Medical College - M.D..

Dr. Shah works at Wellness Medical Clinic & Thyroid Treatment Center in Diamond Bar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellness Medical Clinic & Thyroid Treatment Center
    23341 Golden Springs Dr Ste 210, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 860-2610
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Fibromyalgia
Testicular Dysfunction
Mastodynia
Fibromyalgia
Testicular Dysfunction

Mastodynia
Fibromyalgia
Testicular Dysfunction
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
Hypogonadism
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Osteoarthritis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Perimenopause
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Skin Screenings
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chelation Therapy
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Detoxification
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Elbow Injuries
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Heart Disease
Herbal Medicine
Hernia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Blocks
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ozone Sauna
Ozone Therapy
Pain Management
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Disorders
Vertigo
Weight Loss
Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Shah is a very friendly, amazing and good doctor. He always knows best for each patients well being and I highly appreciate that. I have been visiting him for the past three years related to my thyroid issues. With his treatment I was able to reach normal levels due to his amazing expertise and great knowledge. His wellness clinic is also amazing and is 100% worth looking into. His front desk is also very insightful and helpful. Overall I would highly recommend Dr. Shah.
    Sukhpal — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376614818
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Shivaji University Miraj Medical College - M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Wellness Medical Clinic & Thyroid Treatment Center in Diamond Bar, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shah speaks Hindi, Marathi and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

