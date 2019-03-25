Dr. Hiten Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiten Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Hiten Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They completed their residency with KEM Hospital
Locations
Neil S Talon MD30400 Telegraph Rd Ste 324, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 425-5202
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He has taken care of me very well for about 20 years. I recommend him and trust him. Goes out of his way to help you if he can. His staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Hiten Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1972585248
Education & Certifications
- KEM Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, ADHD and-or ADD and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
