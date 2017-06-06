Overview

Dr. Hisham Wagdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buchanan County Health Center, Compass Memorial Healthcare, Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Virginia Gay Hospital and Winneshiek Medical Center.



Dr. Wagdy works at UnityPoint Clinic Cardiology in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.