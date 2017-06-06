Dr. Hisham Wagdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Wagdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hisham Wagdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buchanan County Health Center, Compass Memorial Healthcare, Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Virginia Gay Hospital and Winneshiek Medical Center.
Cardiologists PC202 10th St SE Ste 225, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 364-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Buchanan County Health Center
- Compass Memorial Healthcare
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- Virginia Gay Hospital
- Winneshiek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053396283
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Wagdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagdy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.