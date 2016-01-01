See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD

Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Tamimi works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD

  • Oncology
  • English, Arabic
  • 1205916103
Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Internship
  • MacNeal Hospital
Medical Education
  • Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp
Board Certifications
  • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tamimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tamimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tamimi works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tamimi’s profile.

Dr. Tamimi has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamimi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamimi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

