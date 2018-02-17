Dr. Hisham Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Soliman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hisham Soliman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UCSF Vly Med Ctr and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Soliman works at
Locations
Hisham Soliman MD Inc. Dba Folsom Psychiatry510 Plaza Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
extremely professional and lets you know all your options available and works with you for what he thinks is going to be the best way to go about treating your symptoms. He is explains everything in simple form and makes sure your comfortable with the treatment plan he recommends and Definitely would recommend him to someone
About Dr. Hisham Soliman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902916745
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- UCSF Vly Med Ctr
- Ain Shams Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soliman speaks Arabic.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
