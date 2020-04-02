See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Sadek works at Cityview Dental Arts in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD
Dr. Talat Ghaus, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Logan Square Surgery Center
    2004 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60639 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 772-8876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sadek?

Apr 02, 2020
Very kind and timely.
— Apr 02, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sadek to family and friends

Dr. Sadek's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sadek

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD.

About Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619941614
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sadek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sadek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sadek works at Cityview Dental Arts in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sadek’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.