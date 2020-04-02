Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Sadek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Logan Square Surgery Center2004 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 772-8876
Very kind and timely.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Sadek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.