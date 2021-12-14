Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korraa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD
Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA / Sepulveda Va Greater La Hlthcare Sys
Hisham Korraa MD3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 470, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 509-9810
Dr.Korraa has been the best dr I have ever worked with.
About Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1225151202
Education & Certifications
- UCLA / Sepulveda Va Greater La Hlthcare Sys
Dr. Korraa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korraa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korraa speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Korraa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korraa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korraa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korraa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.