Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Hamza works at Bay Shore Pediatrics in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Corning Metpath
    558 Commons Way Bldg E, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 736-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Viral Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hypertension
Infant Care
Infections
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Dept. of US Army Medical Active Duty
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2017
    I absolutely LOVE Dr. Hamza and so do my kids!!! He is so kind, intelligent, compassionate, and he listens to your concerns and he never seems rushed. He treats my children as if they were his only patient!!! HIGHLY, HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM!!!!
    Dina in Barnegat, NJ — Jun 13, 2017
    About Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Arabic
    • 1154439610
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamza works at Bay Shore Pediatrics in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hamza’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

