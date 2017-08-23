See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD

Neurology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Hakim works at Greystone Neurology Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Sylacauga, AL and Talladega, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greystone Neurology
    7500 Hugh Daniel Dr Ste 250, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 991-3300
  2. 2
    Greystone Neurology Associates
    234 N Broadway Ave, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 249-5500
  3. 3
    Hakim Hisham MD
    202 Medical Park, Talladega, AL 35160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 362-7009
  4. 4
    Gracestone Neurology
    120 S ANNISTON AVE, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 249-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Citizens Baptist Medical Center
  • Coosa Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
ImPACT Testing
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
ImPACT Testing

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1891887535
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Alabama
    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hakim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hakim speaks Arabic, French and German.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

