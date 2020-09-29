Dr. Hisham Elhassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Elhassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Hisham Elhassan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5300
Parkview Warsaw1355 MARINERS DR, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (260) 266-5300
Heartsmart Ct Scan-parkview Outpatient Center11141 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-9085
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor explained tings well.
About Dr. Hisham Elhassan, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1477676658
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elhassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elhassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elhassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elhassan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elhassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elhassan speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elhassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elhassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.