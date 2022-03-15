Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgenaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD
Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.
Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 796-9340
Virtua Center for Liver Disease63 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 796-9340
Excellent Dr. I most definately recommend him
About Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Elgenaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgenaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgenaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgenaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgenaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgenaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.