Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD

Transplant Hepatology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Elgenaidi works at Osborn Family Health Center in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden
    1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9340
  2. 2
    Virtua Center for Liver Disease
    63 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD.

About Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD

  • Transplant Hepatology
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1073573663
Education & Certifications

  • Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgenaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elgenaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elgenaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgenaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgenaidi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgenaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgenaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.