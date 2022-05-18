Overview

Dr. Hisham El-Kadi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. El-Kadi works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Assocs in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.