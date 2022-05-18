Dr. El-Kadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hisham El-Kadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hisham El-Kadi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Associates - Toms River150 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-1166
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Assocs2 State Route 27 Ste 100B, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (844) 262-4968
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Associates PA4247 US Highway 9 Bldg 1, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-7650
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. El-Kadi sits down and so it begins. He explains, details and offers all manner of advice for his patient's well being. He never rushes in his exam. Dr. El-Kadi is involved with his patient's whole & total medical & holistic approach. I totally trust my well being and health to him.
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1184698466
- St Michaels Med Center Seton Hall University
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. El-Kadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Kadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Kadi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Kadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Kadi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Kadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Kadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Kadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Kadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.