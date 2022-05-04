Dr. Hisham Arar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Arar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hisham Arar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Arar works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
-
2
Cincinnati Eye Institute2450 Kipling Ave Ste G05, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 542-2300
-
3
Cincinnati Eye Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 1700, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7290
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arar?
I’ve been seeing Dr Arar for a few years, knowing I’d likely need cataract surgery at some point. He identified and referred me for another retinal issue, then helped coordinate both surgeries at the same time. At my annual checkups he’s very thorough, and communicates very clearly the status of my eyes. His staff are very professional and skillful with their parts of the assessment. I highly recommend Dr Arar and his team at CEI.
About Dr. Hisham Arar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1609833342
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Hosp Holmes Division
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Cincinnati (COM)
- Xavier University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arar works at
Dr. Arar has seen patients for Cataract, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arar speaks Arabic.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Arar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.