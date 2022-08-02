Overview

Dr. Hisham Alrefai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville, King's Daughters' Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Alrefai works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.