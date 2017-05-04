Dr. Hisako Ohmoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohmoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisako Ohmoto, MD
Dr. Hisako Ohmoto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Hisako Ohmoto MD Inc.4466 Black Ave Ste A, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 600-8220
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Ohmoto is an excellent doctor. She cares about her patients and she promotes healthy eating, exercise and positive thinking. She prescribes the best medicines for each person's individual treatment and she truly listens when her patients speak. She cares. She gives the best treatment and best of all -- she shows she cares for her patients by not over medicating and finding healthy ways to keep in the best shape. I recommend her to every single person suffering from any kind of arthritis
- Rheumatology
- English, Japanese
- 1194826354
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Ohmoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohmoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohmoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohmoto speaks Japanese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohmoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohmoto.
