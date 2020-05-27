Dr. Hisa Yamaguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisa Yamaguchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hisa Yamaguchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
1
Eastside Surgical Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 220, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-2799
2
Eastside Medical Center1700 Medical Way, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-0200
3
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 972-7999Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 320, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was nice, everyone was helpful and considerate. The visit was on time and everything was explained to me.
About Dr. Hisa Yamaguchi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1538161195
Education & Certifications
- The Richmond Surgical Group
- The Medical Center of Delaware
- Hahnemann University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamaguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamaguchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamaguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamaguchi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamaguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamaguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamaguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.